Dark Chocolate Oreos Are Coming To Make Winter A Lot Brighter

Perhaps the worst part about winter is when it starts getting dark at 4 p.m. By the time we finally leave work for the day, it can feel like it's the middle of the night. Today, however, Oreo announced that it's re-writing winter's dim narrative by launching a new flavor that will encourage us all to, "embrace the darkness." What does that mean exactly? Dark Chocolate Oreos are coming our way.
The newest flavor is simpler than many of the company's most recent offerings: It features dark chocolate-flavored creme in between the classic chocolate cookies. We got a chance to try the new Oreos, and we must say, chocolate lovers, you will not be disappointed. Compared with the creme featured in classic Oreos, this dark chocolate filling has an especially thick texture. Upon first bite — or lick if that's your Oreo-eating tactic of choice — it's apparent that the creme is made with real cocoa. It feels like a more decadent, elevated version of the cookie, but still delivered in that comfortingly familiar package.
Though the winter solstice — the shortest and therefore darkest day of the year — is this Friday, Dark Chocolate Oreos won't actually be available until January 2. Luckily, though, that still leaves more than nine weeks until daylight savings for the cookies to provide some much-needed comfort. Plus, they won't be going away when spring finally returns because they're about to become a permanent offering.
