The 91st Academy Awards didn't have one host. Instead, it had many. Over the course of the evening, what seemed like all of the A-List talent in Hollywood walked across the stage of the Dolby Theater to present an award.
And, a month away from the premiere of the final season, is there a more A-List show that Game of Thrones? (That's a rhetorical question — there isn't). The Academy Awards provided the occasion for the reunion of one of the HBO show's most iconic couples: Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, and Khal Drogo, played by Jason Momoa. Clarke and Momoa were both selected as last-minute presenters. The former co-stars seemed genuinely thrilled to see each other at the awards ceremony. "I love u with all my heart," Momoa wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of them on the red carpet.
It's been a long time since Momoa and Clarke acted alongside one another. Momoa's character, Khal Drogo, died at the end of the first season. Still, he and Daenerys' love story (and their celestial catchphrase) still figure heavily into Game of Thrones fandom, to the point that any reunion of the Khal and Khaleesi is an occasion for celebration.
Momoa and Clarke often pander to the fandom. After meeting up with Momoa in November 2017, Clarke included no fewer than three Game of Thrones references in her Instagram caption. She called Momoa her "sun and stars" and declared he'd always be the Mother of Dragons' main man.
When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins ? (and gins) where until now they'd only been one... (*grins- there's always more gins) ? @prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN ?? #lookoutjonsnowdrogosgotyournumber #happinessishere #hawaiianhakahunkoffunshutsdownlondon ????
This pair is adorable, both on and off screen. We can't begin to predict what twists season 8 of Game of Thrones will hold. But we wouldn't complain if one such twist was Khal Drogo coming back from the dead for a cameo. Perhaps there's a clue in the new trailer, which dropped right before the Oscars.
