According to Instagram, Cazzie David has been a Vanity Fair Oscar party regular. She posted photos from the event in both 2014 and 2016, presumably attending with her father, Seinfeld creator Larry David. Last night, however, she decided to do something a little different. She still technically attended a Vanity Fair Oscar party — it just happened to be hosted by John Mayer in his living room.
Using the power of perspective and fistfuls of money, the singer recreated just enough of the Vanity Fair party carpet in his living room to fake photos just like the ones celebrities were taking that night at the real deal. Instead of Spike Lee and Glenn Close, however, Mayer's guests included David, Halsey, Diplo, and Dave Chappelle, to name a few.
“Everyone deals with this, wanting to go to a party but also wanting to stay home, so I thought maybe I could kill two birds with one party,” Mayer explained of his genius idea on Instagram Live. He added, "If you work at the Vanity Fair magazine party, please don’t be mad at me because I really want to go next year."
For those unaware of the prank, it does look like Mayer and pals attended the Vanity Fair party.
But a video posted on David's story reveals the movie magic: Mayer just recreated the "ITY" letters and the carpet and set up a camera. He also provided Shake Shack.
If this doesn't win him an invite to next year's celebration then I don't know what will. Then again, it looks like he could go with Cazzie David, if she lets him.
