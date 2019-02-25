What's My Tax Bracket?

Tax season may be one of the most universally loathed times of the year, but thankfully, there are ways to make it suck less.
As with most things bureaucratic, the best way to alleviate undue stress is to take some time to prepare. Of course, when it comes to taxes, everyone is going to have different circumstances — depending on your filing status and your earnings.
So along with keeping up to date with deduction restrictions, figuring out how you're going to file, and making sure you have this year's deadline marked on your calendar (note: it's April 15), you may also want to familiarize yourself with your tax bracket in order to guesstimate how much you may owe or get back — especially if you've changed jobs this year, gotten married, or had any other significant life changes.
To make it easier, we've compiled a list below of taxable-income brackets for 2018 for single filers; married, filing jointly; and married, filing separately. Keep in mind that for each filing status and taxable-income range, there are seven federal tax brackets: 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%.
Remember: These do not take into account deductions and individual circumstances, but familiarizing yourself with these rates is a pretty good place to start.
Single Filers
Income from $0 to $9,525: 10% of taxable income
Income from $9,526 to $38,700: $952.50 plus 12% of the amount over $9,525
Income from $38,701 to $82,500: $4,453.50 plus 22% of the amount over $38,700
Income from $82,501 to $157,500: $14,089.50 plus 24% of the amount over $82,500
Income from $157,501 to $200,000: $32,089.50 plus 32% of the amount over $157,500
Income from $200,001 to $500,000: $45,689.50 plus 35% of the amount over $200,000
Income of $500,001 or more: $150,689.50 plus 37% of the amount over $500,000
Married, filing jointly:
Income from $0 to $19,050: 10% of taxable income
Income from $19,051 to $77,400: $1,905 plus 12% of the amount over $19,050
Income from $77,401 to $165,000: $8,907 plus 22% of the amount over $77,400
Income from $165,001 to $315,000: $28,179 plus 24% of the amount over $165,000
Income from $315,001 to $400,000: $64,179 plus 32% of the amount over $315,000
Income from $400,001 to $600,000: $91,379 plus 35% of the amount over $400,000
Income of $600,001 or more: $161,379 plus 37% of the amount over $600,000
Married, filing separately
Income from $0 to $9,525: 10% of taxable income
Income from $9,526 to $38,700: $952.50 plus 12% of the amount over $9,525
Income from $38,701 to $82,500: $4,453.50 plus 22% of the amount over $38,700
Income from $82,501 to $157,500: $14,089.50 plus 24% of the amount over $82,500
Income from $157,501 to $200,000: $32,089.50 plus 32% of the amount over $157,500
Income from $200,001 to $300,000: $45,689.50 plus 35% of the amount over $200,000
Income of $300,001 or more: $80,689.50 plus 37% of the amount over $300,000
