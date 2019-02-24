President Donald Trump wants to know what everyone’s plans are for the Fourth of July. Asking everyone to “HOLD THE DATE” on Twitter, Trump announced plans for “one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C.”
The event will be called “A Salute To America,” although some people already have plans that day for a competing holiday called the Fourth of July. Held at the Lincoln Memorial, the big to-do will have everything from a “Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!” Errr, okay.
HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019
It is uncertain whether this will be in addition to the Fourth of July parade that occurs every year in Washington, D.C. that is also held on the National Mall, the annual free concert on the West Lawn, and the televised fireworks display near the Capitol or if this will be a repurposing of the existing events.
However, we can’t help but notice that his original plans for his long sought-after military parade inspired by France’s Bastille Day celebration were not mentioned in the announcement. Trump had previously planned the military parade for the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I. The plan was eventually postponed after the estimated costs were reported at $92 million.
The idea of an Independence Day event was first teased by the president, a known party planner and all-around entertainer, earlier this month. "We're thinking about doing, on the 4th of July or thereabouts, a parade, a 'Salute to America' parade. I guess it'd be really more of a gathering than a parade. Perhaps at the Lincoln Memorial. We're looking at sites. But we're thinking about doing something that would, perhaps, become a tradition," Trump said during a cabinet meeting.
Twitter had a lot to say about Trump’s invitation. But primarily, everyone wants to know: does he know that there is already a similar event – which has been a tradition since 1979 – going on at the same location?
Umm,— Chely Wright (@chelywright) February 24, 2019
A Capitol Fourth is a free annual concert performed (since 1979) on the west lawn of the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., in celebration of Independence Day each July 4. Broadcast live on PBS, NPR & the American Forces Network
Highest rated show on @PBS https://t.co/It9nFvpqkU
Fireworks? On the 4th of July?#holdthedate #salutetoamerica pic.twitter.com/Tiz4lyDFcJ— Caitlin Kelly (@C85905925852758) February 24, 2019
What?!?! There’s going to be a Fourth of July celebration in DC this year???— Ann Evans (@Annie22203) February 24, 2019
So basically a normal DC Fourth of July celebration just with you speaking also? ?— Latke?? (@jaxie518) February 24, 2019
HOLD THE DATE! December 31, we will be holding a brand new style of celebration called “A Farewell to the Year Gone By and a Salute to the Newly Started One.” This innovative event will feature drinking champagne, staying up late and a midnight countdown. Mark your calendars!— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 24, 2019
A salute to America? On July 4th? With fireworks? Grrl, that’s so crazy it just. May. Work. https://t.co/EAGwVKwUBl— Ed Aycock (@InfoEd) February 24, 2019
HOLD THE DATE! I have a Very Stable and Very Genius Idea! I am thinking of a BIG CELEBRATION on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and there will be entertainment and a Major fireworks display! Why has no one ever thought of doing something like this before!?— Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) February 24, 2019
