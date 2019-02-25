Story from US News

Trump's Bizarre Tweet Causes Mass Confusion & Some Very Sarcastic Replies

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images.
President Donald Trump wants to know what everyone’s plans are for the Fourth of July. Asking everyone to “HOLD THE DATE” on Twitter, Trump announced plans for “one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C.”
The event will be called “A Salute To America,” although some people already have plans that day for a competing holiday called the Fourth of July. Held at the Lincoln Memorial, the big to-do will have everything from a “Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favourite President, me!” Errr, okay.
It is uncertain whether this will be in addition to the Fourth of July parade that occurs every year in Washington, D.C. that is also held on the National Mall, the annual free concert on the West Lawn, and the televised fireworks display near the Capitol or if this will be a repurposing of the existing events.
However, we can’t help but notice that his original plans for his long sought-after military parade inspired by France’s Bastille Day celebration were not mentioned in the announcement. Trump had previously planned the military parade for the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I. The plan was eventually postponed after the estimated costs were reported at $92 million.
The idea of an Independence Day event was first teased by the president, a known party planner and all-around entertainer, earlier this month. "We're thinking about doing, on the 4th of July or thereabouts, a parade, a 'Salute to America' parade. I guess it'd be really more of a gathering than a parade. Perhaps at the Lincoln Memorial. We're looking at sites. But we're thinking about doing something that would, perhaps, become a tradition," Trump said during a cabinet meeting.
Twitter had a lot to say about Trump’s invitation. But primarily, everyone wants to know: does he know that there is already a similar event – which has been a tradition since 1979 – going on at the same location?
