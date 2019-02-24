The Cool Meaning Behind Meghan Markle's Henna Tattoo

View this post on Instagram

This morning, Their Royal Highnesses travelled to Asni to meet students at the @efa_morocco boarding house in the Atlas Mountains. The organisation provides weekly accommodation to girls from rural areas, which allows them to remain in education into secondary school. This enables these young women to go on to achieve qualifications, study at university and pursue careers. 70% of women and girls in Morocco are illiterate. Many have limited access to secondary school or no means of affording transport to school. But these boarding houses provide a safe place for girls to live and study during the week. After looking around the dorms, The Duke and Duchess visited the Lycée Collegial Le Grand Atlas, which is the school the girls from the boarding houses attend, to meet students and their teachers. #RoyalVisitMorocco