The Cool Meaning Behind Meghan Markle's Henna Tattoo

Some parents-to-be might celebrate their seventh month of pregnancy with, say, a nice prenatal massage. Of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not just some parents-to-be. On a Morocco stop on a royal tour, the Duchess of Sussex commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt henna tattoo “for good luck,” according to People. The royal couple took the trip specifically to bolster girls’ education in the African country. Meghan received her new (temporary) ink while visiting a girls’ boarding house Sunday.
The third-trimester momma-in-training’s design is comprised of three flowers climbing down the back her left arm, dissipating into petal-like designs stretching to the end of her index finger. But don’t fret — the tattooer used natural henna, which is sourced from plants and contains no extra chemicals (unlike black henna, which includes a dye called para-phenylenediamine and is unsafe for pregnant people to use). Additionally, henna tattooing uses a technique that doesn’t puncture the skin and fades away in a matter of days.
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan traveled into the Atlas Mountains area by helicopter to visit the boarding house, erected by Moroccan nonprofit Education for All. “It’s a dream for us to have the couple here,” Housemother Khadeja Oukattou said. “The girls are so, so happy to have them here.” She added that the girls “think it’s not reality, but a dream” to share oxygen with the royals.
Markle followed her sister-in-law’s footsteps in getting henna while expecting. Kate Middleton also rocked a small hand tat from an 18-year-old girl at a Sunderland, England music and arts center while pregnant with Prince Louis, around the seven-month mark, as well. Kate’s design was similar: a brown flower and a swirl.
View this post on Instagram
This morning, Their Royal Highnesses travelled to Asni to meet students at the @efa_morocco boarding house in the Atlas Mountains. The organisation provides weekly accommodation to girls from rural areas, which allows them to remain in education into secondary school. This enables these young women to go on to achieve qualifications, study at university and pursue careers. 70% of women and girls in Morocco are illiterate. Many have limited access to secondary school or no means of affording transport to school. But these boarding houses provide a safe place for girls to live and study during the week. After looking around the dorms, The Duke and Duchess visited the Lycée Collegial Le Grand Atlas, which is the school the girls from the boarding houses attend, to meet students and their teachers. #RoyalVisitMorocco
Advertisement