Mira Sorvino, Christina Ricci, Marisa Tomei, Marcia Gay Harden, and Sharon Stone teamed up as the baddest coven in history, and Plaza led them in an incantation in a spooky cave. As they are reciting “Mondo Trasho” (the name of John Waters’ first film, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year), they are rudely interrupted by Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, If Beale Street Could Talk), who calls their ritual “some fucked up white girl shit.” Plaza sighs, and explains that they’re trying to “banish shitty sequels and lazy reboots.” Ricci demands that the virgin sacrifice take place, and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is escorted out to meet his doom, who would like us all to know that he is not a virgin.