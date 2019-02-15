Eliza Dushku Announces She Is Pregnant

On Thursday, Eliza Dushku revealed to the audience for a New York City screening of her new film Mapplethorpe that she is pregnant. Us Weekly reports that the 38-year-old actress confirmed that she and husband Peter Palandjian, who wed just last summer, are expecting their first child.
"We're just very excited," she reportedly told the crowd. "We just got married in August. It's a special year for us."
In June 2017, Dushku announced her engagement to Palandjian on Instagram, captioning a photo of the proposal with, "'YES!!'Absolutely, my love."
Dushku did not reveal how far along in the pregnancy she is, or any inklings of the baby's sex, but revealed her high spirits for 2019. “I’ve been really excited about what I’m doing with my life these days,” she told the outlet. “I’ve been living in Boston. I’m about to be a senior in college. I’m studying holistic healing and addiction and trauma. And I’m newly married and I’m just so excited about this next chapter in my life. You know, I’ve been acting since I was 9 years old and I’m sort of finding these new things that I’m really excited about. It’s been a big year but a great year.”
In 2018, Dushku became a #MeToo advocate when she spoke up about alleged sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of stunt coordinator Joel Kramer on the set of True Lies. In December, The New York Times revealed that Dushku was allegedly pushed out of the CBS show Bull in 2017 after she complained about sexual comments made by her male co-star, Michael Weatherly. She then responded with her own powerful account of the experience in an essay for The Boston Globe.
This baby news certainly kicks her new year off on the right foot, and is just another thing we have to look forward to from the talented actress and advocate.
