Eliza Dushku Announces She Is Pregnant

Dushku did not reveal how far along in the pregnancy she is, or any inklings of the baby's sex, but revealed her high spirits for 2019. “I’ve been really excited about what I’m doing with my life these days,” she told the outlet. “I’ve been living in Boston. I’m about to be a senior in college. I’m studying holistic healing and addiction and trauma. And I’m newly married and I’m just so excited about this next chapter in my life. You know, I’ve been acting since I was 9 years old and I’m sort of finding these new things that I’m really excited about. It’s been a big year but a great year.”