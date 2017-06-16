Eliza Dushku Announces Engagement

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? Bring it on.
People reports that Eliza Dushku is engaged to boyfriend Peter Palandjian, a 53-year-old former tennis pro and CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. The Bring It On, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Tru Calling star shared the happy news on Instagram yesterday.
"'YES!!'Absolutely, my love," the 36-year-old actress captioned a photo of her and her husband-to-be rocking matching tropical prints and looking blissfully in love.
As those rhyming "Boston Born, Boston Bred, Boston Soon To Be Wed" hashtags note, Dushku and her new fiancé have strong ties to a certain New England city. The Angel star grew up in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Massachusetts, while Palandjian is a Harvard University and Harvard Business School graduate who was born in Boston and resides in Cambridge. According to a 2016 interview, Dushku has moved back to Boston and is working towards a sociology degree at Suffolk University.
Advertisement
Curious about the flag emojis in her post? Palandjian is the son of an Armenian immigrant, while Dushku's father is Albanian.
It will be the actress' first marriage, though she was in a long-term relationship with retired Los Angeles Lakers small forward Rick Fox from 2009 to 2014. Palandjian, meanwhile, is father to four children.
There's no word yet on when or where (Fenway Park? Mark Wahlberg's house?) the wedding will be, and Dushku has yet to flash the requisite celebrity engagement ring selfies. But let's not stop you from crossing your fingers that Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union or a few Buffy and Angel alums make it on the invite list.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement