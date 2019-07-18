Before we start, a few questions: Do you take any opportunity to re-watch Julia Roberts and Meg Ryan rom-coms from the '90s, because they never get old to you? Have you been anxiously waiting for Netflix to continue its string of contemporary rom-coms? Do you love love?
If you answered yes to any of the above, then we have good news. While romantic comedy movies eventually run out, there are practically limitless romantic comedy books. Just as the rom-com is seeing a resurgence on screen, it's also becoming more popular in print.
These books take a similarly jocular approach to unspooling a love story. The authors linger in characters' banter, in building moments of fondness that culminate contribute to sexual tension. Essentially, they give equal attention to humor and love. We've rounded up some rom-com classics and the best of the latest boom in the genre. That said, this is far from a complete list – keep your eyes peeled for new additions.