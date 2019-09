Through the magic of Nora Ephron’s writing, somehow a 1998 movie based on a 1940 movie updated only with the newfangled technology of email has managed to not feel dated in the 20 years since its release. While the chime of “You’ve Got Mail” in the film’s first few minutes may evoke some laughs, and the clacking of computer keys acts as a type of nostalgic ASMR, the slow smile that spreads on Kathleen’s face the first time she meets Joe (before he’s “Joe Fox,” just “Joe”) has never been more familiar. At one point or another, we’ll all have to say goodbye to something we naively thought would last forever. Each passing year still sees beloved institutions closing down at the mercy of the Next Big Thing, awkward first dates after meeting online, and — perhaps most bizarrely — Dave Chappelle appearing in the role of “best friend” when you least expect it. In fact, with just a few tweaks, the story of You’ve Got Mail could play out in 2018 quite easily.