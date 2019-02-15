You Can Score Free Beauty Products At Ulta Today Through Presidents' Day Weekend

Shopping at Ulta in person is a beauty lover's dream: You can swatch every lipstick down your arm to your heart's content, plus get a brow wax, a quickie blowout, and a facial using your Rewards Points, while you're at it. But you just can't beat the convenience of the online experience, buying your Benefit mascara and a new bottle of Mario Badescu drying lotion from the comfort of your covers, knowing a bright-orange box will be at your doorstep in 3-5 business days.
And this holiday weekend, starting Friday, the 15th, there's extra incentive to stay in your pajamas and shop Ulta.com from your laptop: You'll get a ton of free beauty products, because Ulta Beauty is giving its online customers an extra-special goodie bag just for shopping. And we're not talking about a dinky throw-away gift-with-purchase lip balm. No, this is a legit swag bag — including 26 surprise beauty products, worth over $115 total. And the best part: The bag will be absolutely free for anyone who spends at least $70 on Ulta's site.
The exact products inside the goodie bag are still a secret, but are rumored to include some of Ulta's bestsellers from fan-favorite brands like Tarte, Kate Somerville, Matrix, Bumble and Bumble, and Kiehl’s. There's no saying how long these swag bags will stay in stock, which means your best chance at scoring one is shopping for what you need at Ulta early — like, Friday or Saturday morning. Once you get your confirmation email, you can go right back to bed for the duration of the three-day weekend, and sleep soundly knowing that you have some sweet freebies heading your way.
Advertisement