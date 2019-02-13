A long-held rumor in Hollywood is that Prince Harry once used the name "Spike Lee" for his official Facebook account — all the better to ward off Royal snoopers. Is it true? Doesn't matter, because the rumor has made it to Spike Lee himself, which means it's at least that real or important.
In an interview on the Third Hour of The Today Show Wednesday, the BlacKkKlansman director revealed that when he met Prince William at the BAFTAs, he asked after Prince Harry's use of the "Lee" moniker.
"I said, I have a message for your brother," Lee said. "I said, 'Your brother used my name as a alias. Ask him why he did that.'" William apparently said he'd relay the message to his newly married brother.
Prince Harry used Spike Lee's name as an alias on a Facebook account and Spike Lee wants to know why. pic.twitter.com/RPxRfCTlox— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 13, 2019
In 2018, the Mirror reported that Harry used the name "Spike Wells" for his private Facebook account. It's very possible this name warped in the great big media game of telephone and ended up as "Spike Lee" somewhere. It's also possible that Harry indeed used the name "Spike Lee." Regardless, Lee and the Prince (almost a father!) have much to discuss. Maybe Lee can eventually start an Instagram under the name Prince Harry?
