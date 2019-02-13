An Interesting Development: Blac Chyna & Soulja Boy Appear To Be Dating

Chyna (real name Angela Renée White) and Soulja (real name DeAndre Cortez Way) have been dating for over a week, a source to PEOPLE confirms, and made their relationship status semi-official when Soulja shared a photo of them with a very distinctive blended couple name: DrakoChyna. (Drako, referring to Soulja Boy's mixtape Drako and his other stage name, Big Drako, while Chyna refers to Chyna.)
The two first met, according to PEOPLE's source, on Instagram, where they started DMing until they met IRL at Sean Kingston's Los Angeles penthouse earlier this month. After attending a Grammys afterparty together, it appears that they are ready to go public with this new union. (This story is so L.A.) At the party, Soulja was honored for his big "comeback" this year. As seen on Soulja's extremely long and spon-conned filled Instagram stories, they enjoy getting their nails together.
This coupling of two performers who have been redefined by their respective comebacks is interesting, but not shocking. They may be working on music together, or a new music video, or they may just have a few pressing Drake-related things to discuss.
Advertisement