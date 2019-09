An Interesting Development: Blac Chyna & Soulja Boy Appear To Be Dating

The two first met, according to PEOPLE's source, on Instagram, where they started DMing until they met IRL at Sean Kingston's Los Angeles penthouse earlier this month. After attending a Grammys afterparty together, it appears that they are ready to go public with this new union. (This story is so L.A.) At the party, Soulja was honored for his big "comeback" this year . As seen on Soulja's extremely long and spon-conned filled Instagram stories, they enjoy getting their nails together.