Blac Chyna Is A Decent Rapper — Don't @ Us

With that being said, I do have some advice for how Chyna should move forward. I think she played it entirely too safe with “Deserve.” She came through the gate with two established male artists on a song that would have worked had it come from a female rapper that we’re already vested in. It was a good strategy, but not innovative or super engaging. Nevertheless, I think Chyna should lean into all of the things about her life that deem her unqualified to naysayers. I want verses about how she infiltrated the most famous family in reality and made everyone root for her in the process. Give me a track about how Tyga is trash, and Rob isn’t much better. I want Chyna’s trap version of “ Thank U, Next .” The upper hand that Chyna has on so many other rappers is that there is a world of people who already want to hear what she has to say, whether it be during a half hour E! segment, or on 4 minute song produced by Mally Mall. I, for one, am all ears.