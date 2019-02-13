We Tried Tarte's New Face Tape Foundation — & Here's What We Really Think

Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
In 2019, makeup companies have zero excuses when it comes to product inclusivity. And after facing controversy last year with a very limited shade range in the much-anticipated Shape Tape Foundation — a product inspired by the best-selling Shape Tape Contour Concealer — Tarte set out to start anew. This month, the company is removing the embattled Shape Tape Foundation off of shelves and launching the Face Tape foundation with a different name, new packaging, an updated formula, and a wider shade range.
The Face Tape full-coverage foundation, which launches next week, will have 50 shades with a range of undertones — a major difference from Shape Tape's previous 15 options. And with so many shades, Tarte created a new system that mixes numbers and undertone letters to make it easier to find your match.
But, of course, we had to put the new-and-improved Face Tape to the test — there is a lot of skepticism surrounding this launch, after all. So, we asked several R29 staffers to find their shade and try out the renovated formula. Read their unfiltered opinions, ahead.
