This Is What John Bobbitt Is Doing In 2019 

He was once one of the most talked about men in the United States, and in 2019 John Bobbitt 's name is making headlines anew. Back in 1993, he became a media obsession after his ex-wife, Lorena Gallo Bobbitt (who now goes by Lorena Gallo), cut off his penis with a kitchen knife. That attack is about the only thing the former couple can agree on from that night. She claims he raped her and that she suffered from a bout of temporary insanity following years of physical and sexual abuse. He claims she lashed out because he was going to leave her and denied her sexual advances that night. Both of their stories have captivated millions, which is why more than 25 years later executive producer Jordan Peele is shining a light on Bobbitt and Gallo in a four-part docuseries for Amazon Prime titled Lorena . The series features commentary from both Bobbitt and Gallo in attempt to give a less sensationalized, fuller account of the events that led to the incident on June 23, 1993. It'll also give viewers a look at the lives they lead now.