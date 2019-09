Lorena Bobbitt's True Story Was Treated As A Joke — Now, We Know Better

On the night of June 23rd, 1993, around 4:30 am, something came over Lorena Bobbitt . She had gotten up to get a glass of water in the kitchen when she spotted a knife next to the sink. Instead of putting it away, she picked it up and walked back into the bedroom she shared with her husband of four years, John. It was then that Lorena severed John’s penis, leaving him to bleed on the bed, while she got in her car and drove away — penis in hand. If you think Lorena Bobbitt's true story (now an Amazon docuseries) is intense in 2019, imaging hearing it in 1993. Back then, there was no such thing as Twitter, let alone any form of social media, so if you wanted to learn the news, you needed to watch it on TV, or read it in the paper (or, even worse, pick up a tabloid to learn who was being smeared that week). The press had an absolute field day when it came to covering Lorena and John Bobbitt’s story (it served as something of a warmup for another case that would grip the nation a mere six months later: the O.J. Simpson trial .) But the story flashed across televisions and newspapers then didn't exactly match what we know now.