Lorena Bobbitt's True Story Was Treated As A Joke — Now, We Know Better

Over time, Lorena began to realize that what John was allegedly doing to her was not common in most marriages. They went through a few periods of separation, and the two of them talked about divorce, but Lorena was against it (she was raised Christian and didn’t believe in divorce, also, according to John, since they had only been married for four years she risked deportation). At one point, Lorena told John she was pregnant and she claims he told her that she needed to get an abortion. Lorena’s employer realized that there was something going on with her, when her quality of work began to slip and she was constantly nervous and shaking. Someone gave Lorena literature about marital abuse and rape, and it was only then that she had a realization about what was going on between her and John.