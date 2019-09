Hailey Baldwin Did The Only Acceptable Thing With All Her Fyre Fest Money

Fyre Festival was one of 2017's most notorious disasters, resulting in a six-year prison sentence for the festival's organizer, Billy McFarland . Baldwin was only mildly associated with the festival, tagging the festival in a photo she posted on Instagram with fellow models Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. But still, she may face consequences — in late January, Billboard reported that the agencies representing the models associated with the festivals might be subpoenaed. Reportedly, between 2016 and 2017, IMG Models, the company which represents Baldwin, received $1.2 million for McFarland. That, of course, was distributed between the other IMG models associated with the event, but know this: A fraction of $1.2 million went to charity. Baldwin did not disclose what charity was the lucky recipient.