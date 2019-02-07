Hailey Baldwin Did The Only Acceptable Thing With All Her Fyre Fest Money

What's a model to do when her fee for a huge festival in the Bahamas suddenly becomes the focus of two documentaries? During a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," Hailey Baldwin told James Corden on The Late Late Show Wednesday night exactly what she did with the money. Corden asked just how much Baldwin was paid to advertise for the failed music festival in the Bahamas.
"I am not gonna share, but it made for a very generous donation to charity," Baldwin coolly replied. For this, Corden generously did not make her "fill her guts."
Advertisement
Fyre Festival was one of 2017's most notorious disasters, resulting in a six-year prison sentence for the festival's organizer, Billy McFarland. Baldwin was only mildly associated with the festival, tagging the festival in a photo she posted on Instagram with fellow models Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. But still, she may face consequences — in late January, Billboard reported that the agencies representing the models associated with the festivals might be subpoenaed. Reportedly, between 2016 and 2017, IMG Models, the company which represents Baldwin, received $1.2 million for McFarland. That, of course, was distributed between the other IMG models associated with the event, but know this: A fraction of $1.2 million went to charity. Baldwin did not disclose what charity was the lucky recipient.
Advertisement