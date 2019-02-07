Liam Hemsworth Jokes That He Has Been Brainwashed By Miley Cyrus

Alert the authorities! Liam Hemsworth has been brainwashed by one Miley Cyrus, former Disney Channel star, forever rockstar, and his new wife. Not really, of course, but he joked on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that he is totally spellbound.
This started with a photo: In a shot from a G'Day USA Awards, Cyrus's engagement ring looks like a super powered accessory — something a Man in Black might use to zap memory or a Bond gadget used to hypnotize people. (Does James Bond do hypnosis? Sound off in the comments.)
"I was like, maybe she has magical powers, too," Fallon joked. "And she's zapping something from her ring to you."
Advertisement
Replied Hemsworth, "Yeah, she does. She's brainwashed me."
A funny joke! But also, factually untrue. Cyrus and Hemsworth have known each other for well over a decade now — if any brainwashing was going on, they both had plenty of time to consult fairy godmothers and/or produce a reagent that would counteract the brainwashing.
Advertisement