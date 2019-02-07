Taco Bell Just Launched Nationwide Delivery & It's Currently Free

Taco Bell has given us so much over the years: taco shells made of fried chicken, Nacho Fries, and even stylish hot sauce packet-themed outfits. Today, the chain is bestowing yet another unexpected joy upon us, and it's a good one. Thanks to its partnership with Grubhub, Taco Bell is now delivering nationwide.
Starting today, you can order your favorite Taco Bell menu items and have them delivered to your door by going to tacobell.com and inputting their zip code, which will then direct you to Grubhub.com. Although, we find it's much easier to bypass Taco Bell's site altogether and head straight to Grubhub's website or app.
Yum! Brands, the company that operates Taco Bell and other fast food chains, first announced its Grubhub partnership last year. Since then, delivery availability has expanded into new markets and now, it's being offered across the country. "We are thrilled because our expanded Grubhub delivery access for our Taco Bell customers will help satisfy their cravings with the delicious Taco Bell they already know and love, whenever, wherever, and however they want it," Julie Felss Masino, president of Taco Bell, North America, said in a press release. "Our approach to delivery is a recipe for success all around, not only benefiting our customers but also our team members, franchisees, and Grubhub drivers, by streamlining how orders hit our kitchens and when they are picked up."
While we're big fans of Taco Bell — seriously, we rock Taco Bell clothing with enthusiasm — even we can't deny that there's really nothing worse than cold Taco Bell. Grubhub says it has addressed the issue of potentially cold deliveries by bringing more drivers to areas with Taco Bell restaurants.
In celebration of its delivery expansion, all Taco Bell orders over $12 will come with free delivery for a limited time. That means fans can test out the new service without paying for it.
