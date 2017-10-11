When we found out late last month that Taco Bell was doing its first-ever clothes collaboration with Forever 21, we only had two questions: when will the collection be live? And will there be a tribute to Crunchwraps?
The answer, as it turns out, is today October 11, and yes, there is an odd Crunchwrap body suit you never knew you needed in the mix. As well as cropped hoodies, wind breakers, and even a cell phone case, should you want to rep your taco devotion a bit more subtly.
The full collection debuted last night at an event in Los Angeles. In addition to featuring virally famous Taco Bell fans Brittany Creech and Andrew McBurnie, several other influencers and super fans were tapped to model the collection. The event also included a pop-up boutique and, of course, a taco truck for guests.
Didn't happen to be in Los Angeles last night? No worries, the collab is available in select stores in the U.S. as well as online for a limited time. Things are already selling out, which is not particularly surprising given the kind of rapid devotion the cult-favorite chain inspires. And, because this is Forever 21, you don't have to (taco) shell out a lot of cash to rock these fourth meal fashions. The priciest item is a men's anorak costing a cool $29.90, and products start at $7.90.
So if you, or someone in your life, has it bad for fire sauce or Doritos Locos tacos, move fast. We're not sure when we'll see a fast food collab quite so fashion-forward again, unless In-N-Out decides to do something with Zara in the near future. (Actually, we love that idea — just think of all the chic Double-Double possibilities.)
Click through for the full look book — fire sauce optional, but strongly suggested.