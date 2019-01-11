Taco Bell Announces It Will Test A Vegetarian Menu This Year

Taco Bell has long been beloved by both vegetarians and vegans because of its many meatless menu options. Now, the fast food restaurant is going even further for those customers by testing a devoted vegetarian menu.
Yesterday, Taco Bell announced seven commitments it's making in 2019, and one of them was to "be even easier and better for vegetarians and flexitarians." In order to make good on this pledge, the chain explained that it plans to test its first dedicated vegetarian menu in stores later this year. It also announced plans to test new featured vegetarian items.
As Taco Bell highlighted in its 2019 commitments announcement, it is the only QSR to be certified by the American Vegetarian Association, and it already offers more than 8 million vegetarian combinations on its menu.
In addition to creating a menu that caters specifically to non-meat eaters, Taco Bell promised to focus on other environmentally-friendly practices in 2019, which vegetarians and vegans will likely also love. In its annual commitments announcement, the chain also vowed to improve its recycling efforts and work to ensure all its beef is sustainable. It looks like Taco Bell has some work cut out for it in 2019, and we'll be rooting for success.
