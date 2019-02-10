When it comes to award shows, Chrissy Teigen is a staple — it’s hard to imagine one without her in the audience, making expressions that will inevitably turn into GIFs and memes we treasure for years to come. But what about the next award show on the list? Will Chrissy Teigen and John Legend be at the 2019 Grammys? Although neither of them have come out and confirmed that they’ll be attending, it seems safe to assume that at least Legend will be in attendance.
Why? Because he’s nominated, of course… although given Legend’s talents, that’s not surprising at all. This year, Legend is nominated in the category of Best Musical Theater Album for the soundtrack of Jesus Christ Superstar, which helped him land the EGOT when he won an Emmy for his performance last year. That’ll be hard to top, but another Grammy win would still be nice.
Advertisement
Legend’s nomination makes it likely that he’ll turn up for the event, and if he’s there, there’s a good chance that Teigen will be there to support him. With any luck, she’ll give us a few laughs on the red carpet and hopefully tweet her observations about the awards afterwards. (Please do this, Chrissy.)
Teigen’s husband is also involved with the Grammys in another capacity. Earlier this week, CBS announced that Legend will be performing in Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration, alongside artists like Diana Ross, Boys II Men, Tori Kelly, and Ciara. The special, which is hosted by Smokey Robinson, will be taped on February 12 and air on CBS in April.
Obviously, the Grammys will be worth watching even if Legend and Teigen don’t make it there, but let’s face it — they’ll be so much better with Teigen’s commentary and dance moves. And if Legend scores another win? Well, that’s just the icing on the cake.
Advertisement