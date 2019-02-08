Writer and director Steven Soderbergh knows how to assemble a standout cast. He’s done it numerous times before, with movies like the Ocean’s 11 series, Traffic, Logan Lucky, Magic Mike, and HBO’s limited-series Mosaic. Now, he’s taking his talents to Netflix with his latest film, High Flying Bird, with a cast that includes Zazie Beetz and André Holland. This is Soderberg’s first film on a streaming platform, and now his second film to be shot entirely on an iPhone. Yes, an iPhone, specifically an iPhone 7. Last year’s Unsane, starring Claire Foy, was also shot entirely on the Apple product.
Don’t worry, the unconventional approach to filmmaking isn’t going to make his latest all-star cast look anything less than phenomenal. Soderbergh has once again gathered a crew of new and veteran actors for his movie, and he’s brought them in from television, film, and even Broadway for the project.
As for the movie itself, High Flying Bird follows a basketball agent who’s scored the the year’s number one draft pick… except the NBA and the players are in a pay dispute, and no one is playing right now. If you find yourself watching, and find yourself trying to figure out where you’ve seen all these actors before, don’t worry. Here’s a who’s who of everyone in High Flying Bird.