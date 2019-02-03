“Please don’t believe what you read,” Paris Jackson tweeted on Saturday, denying tabloid claims that she suffered a meltdown following the release of the controversial documentary Leaving Neverland about her father’s sexual abuse allegations.
Jackson took a break from social media and work last month, and also recently entered a treatment facility for her emotional health. Without further explanation, the timing of her break left ample room for gossip sites and tabloids create a narrative around the Leaving Neverland release. “[J]ust bc i was spotted grabbing coffee in LA after taking a nice long break from the chaotic media for some reason makes ‘journalists’ think they can run wild with my name,” Jackson tweeted. The daughter of the pop star also recently denied rumors of excessive partying and drug addiction.
there’s no meltdown, no “losing [my] shit,” or being demanding of anyone. please don’t believe what you read. just bc i was spotted grabbing coffee in LA after taking a nice long break from the chaotic media for some reason makes “journalists” think they can run wild with my name— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) February 2, 2019
The documentary premiered this year at the Sundance Film Festival, delving into the allegations against Michael Jackson which first surfaced in 1993. “Through gut-wrenching interviews with the now-adult men and their families, Leaving Neverland crafts a portrait of sustained exploitation and deception, documenting the power of celebrity that allowed a revered figure to infiltrate the lives of starstruck children and their parents,” reads the film’s description.
Other than these tweets, Jackson has not personally spoken publicly about the documentary, though the Jackson family denounced the documentary in a statement on January 28, saying, “We can’t just stand by while this public lynching goes on.” In addition, her father’s estate called the documentary a “lurid production” in a statement given to Entertainment Tonight.
"I said it before and I’ll say it again, I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve been in a long time," Jackson added.
