Those of you watching #RHOBH last night...I can’t thank you enough for your lovely & supportive messages, especially regarding my surgery. I felt very vulnerable having me filmed before & after but felt it was important to show, given many of us can ignore symptoms. My amazing husband @aaronwilliamcameron took such good care of me. I’m so grateful to @herniadoc for being so thorough & taking care of me and educating me that #itsnotjustahernia ...it was a big lesson for me. Us women (&men),sometimes we feel the need to take care of everyone else often brushing off our needs or symptoms to the side thinking they will go away & all will be ok. It was a real wake up call for me, reminding me to listen to my body & it’s ok to take care of myself. Because when the Captain goes down the ship goes down. Thank you again @herniadoc & your amazing caring staff & my incredible husband @aaronwilliamcameron & all of you for your kind genuine messages🙏🏻