So, with all of that to look forward to, we should probably get to know Aaron a little better. Well, aside from the more personal information Denise has given us. We know from last season that Aaron was previously married to Nicollette Sheridan. The Desperate Housewives star and Aaron got married in December 2015, according to People, and were together only six months before they separated. We also know that Aaron and Denise got married in 2018, because the wedding was featured last season on RHOBH. This season, we’re going deeper and learning more about Aaron’s job thanks to the scenes in which he helps Denise after her hernia removal surgery, and an upcoming (very awkward) dinner party. Even after everything he spills on the show, his career of choice is pretty unclear. Frequency healing? What is that?