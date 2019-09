Who is ready for a fresh start? The week begins with a new moon in Aquarius on Monday. So soak up the Aquarian vibes until Tuesday evening — tap into your higher self by finding new inspiration through a new book or artist. Meanwhile, the moon waxes in Pisces from Tuesday night until Thursday afternoon around 5PM EST. This moon phase is an emotional one, so let yourself be comfortable when expressing your feelings . The moon enters a void of course period from 5:14 PM EST on Thursday until 9:34 AM EST Friday morning, making it an excellent time to get a good night’s sleep. You’ll be recharged and renewed for Friday when she illuminates the sign of Aries.