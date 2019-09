8 Red & Gold Manicures To Celebrate The Chinese New Year

On January 1, we watched the ball drop and cheered for the beginning of a new year, but there's another new beginning coming up: the Chinese New Year . The holiday, which is traditionally observed in Chinese and other Southeast Asian cultures, celebrates the Lunar New Year (whereas New Year's Eve follows the solar calendar). Per tradition, the Chinese New Year signals a shift in the zodiac symbol, and tomorrow — that's February 5 — we'll be closing out the year of the dog and welcoming the year of the pig.