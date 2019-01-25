New Music To Know This Week: Jenny Lewis Has Canyon Vibes, Chloe Lilac Is Not Your Manic Pixie Girl & More
Jenny Lewis "Red Bull & Hennessy"
Jenny Lewis is rising from the ashes of Rilo Kiley like a phoenix with her latest offering, the lead single from an album out March 22. I saw a lot of people on Twitter claiming it had Stevie Nicks vibes, but the classic Fleetwood Mac influence here is way more Christine McVie; you can hear it that falsetto and the love of a melodic piano. Just the same, do not drink Red Bull and Hennessy, yikes.
Sneaks "Hong Kong to Amsterdam"
Take the antiquated ideas of punk rock and throw in some hip hop, themes of queer black feminism, and an undefinable, worldly sound sound, and you'll get Sneaks. The Sneaks album, Highway Hypnosis, from 23-year-old Eva Moolchan, is out today and if this little taste wets your whistle then please dive into the whole thing.
Jessica Pratt "Aeroplane"
Not gonna lie, I love a good dirge. Jessica Pratt combines some lovely dour music — somewhere between chamber pop and the Jesus & Mary Chain's slow jams — with her signature high-pitched voice to create something straight out of a Sofia Coppola movie. Or a lazy Sunday afternoon.
Chloe Lilac "Manic Pixie"
Chloe Lilac, one of R29's 2019 Artists to Watch, just announced that after signing a new record deal, she'll be dropping an EP on March 8. This is a solid first taste from it is a rebuke of that manic pixie dream girl trope we've all groan to loathe. It also touches on Lilac's distaste for unattainable standards foisted on women. Gotta say we agree.
