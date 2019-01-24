Right now, our country is divided. No, we're not talking about politics. We're actually talking about the weather. At the moment, part of the country is being dealt unseasonably warm temperatures that have folks putting their parkas away for the time being, while a different part is bracing for yet another round of snow storms. Even with this major difference, there's one thing that may just unite us all this week, and that's Starbucks' upcoming happy hour deal.
After 3 p.m. tomorrow, Starbucks is giving away a free Frappuccino or espresso beverage to customers that buy one or the other in a size grande or larger. That means people who need to warm up with a hot latte and those who want to take full advantage of the 60-degree weather by jumping at the chance to enjoy an ice-cold Frappuccino will both be able to put the BOGO deal to good use.
If you're a Starbucks Happy Hour regular or a Rewards member, you should already have the BOGO offer barcode in your email inbox. Tomorrow, when you head to Starbucks any time between 3 p.m. and close, simply show that barcode when you order your two drinks, and you'll get one of them for free. If you've never participated in a Starbucks happy hour before, you can take advantage of the offer by visiting happyhour.starbucks.com and inputting the information it asks for or by signing up for the Starbucks Rewards program.
