What's The Deal With Starbucks' Cup Sizes?

The who behind your "Grande" half-caff latte happens to be none other than Howard Schultz, the chairman and CEO of Sbux. And the where? Bella Italia. Schultz took a trip to the country of pasta, wine, and espresso back in 1983 and was so inspired by the community coffee house culture that he brought a little piece of it back with him stateside: the sizing names and the general vibes. According to the company's website , Shultz wanted Starbucks to "...set out to be a different kind of company. One that not only celebrated coffee and the rich tradition, but that also brought a feeling of connection." And whether or not ordering up a "Venti" instead of a large makes us feel more connected and cultured, we can definitely agree that it's an association that is distinctly Starbucks.