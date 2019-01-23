Story from Pop Culture

I May Actually Watch The Super Bowl To See The Ryan Gosling Of Sports

Kaitlin Reilly
As a Los Angeles resident who only found out that the Rams would compete in the Super Bowl like, yesterday, knowing the names and faces of all the players is... not my strong suit. Apparently, this was a mistake, because one such Rams player, Jared Goff, shares a face with Ryan Gosling.
Two! Ryan! Goslings! What are the odds? Very slim, but the evidence is compelling.
Here's Gosling, actor from hits like Crazy, Stupid Love, Blue Valentine, and La La Land.
Photo: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images.
Now here is Goff, who is the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams.
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images.
Here is one more side-by-side for good measure.
Advertisement
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.
Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images.
Their shared face is not their only similarity! In 2000, Gosling starred in a little sports movie called Remember the Titans. Goff — who played football for the University of California, Berkeley before moving over to the big league — is basically Gosling's character in that movie.
(I'm not the only one who thinks this — in 2016, RamsWire also noted their twinning existence.)
Here's a video of Goff on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in which Goff is channeling his most Gosling-ness.
Will Gosling's NFLer twin take home a Super Bowl ring? If not, looking just like an A-list actor is a nice consolation prize.
Advertisement
Related Stories
Ryan Gosling Has Changed So Much
Ryan Gosling Film Evidence in Durst Murder Trial
Ryan Gosling & Britney Spears Finally Reunited

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series