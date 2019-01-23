I May Actually Watch The Super Bowl To See The Ryan Gosling Of Sports

As a Los Angeles resident who only found out that the Rams would compete in the Super Bowl like, yesterday, knowing the names and faces of all the players is... not my strong suit. Apparently, this was a mistake, because one such Rams player, Jared Goff, shares a face with Ryan Gosling.
Two! Ryan! Goslings! What are the odds? Very slim, but the evidence is compelling.
Here's Gosling, actor from hits like Crazy, Stupid Love, Blue Valentine, and La La Land.
Now here is Goff, who is the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams.
Here is one more side-by-side for good measure.
Their shared face is not their only similarity! In 2000, Gosling starred in a little sports movie called Remember the Titans. Goff — who played football for the University of California, Berkeley before moving over to the big league — is basically Gosling's character in that movie.
Here's a video of Goff on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in which Goff is channeling his most Gosling-ness.
Will Gosling's NFLer twin take home a Super Bowl ring? If not, looking just like an A-list actor is a nice consolation prize.
