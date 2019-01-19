Get Inspired To Decorate With These Deals At Wayfair’s 4-Day Clearance Event

If you’re decorating (or redecorating), this weekend is a great time to find deals. But none are quite so massive as the sale Wayfair is having over the holiday weekend.
This weekend, the furniture retailer is having a massive four-day clearance, with up to 75% off on mattresses and bedding. You can also get up to 70% off living room seating, kitchen and dining furniture, kitchen essentials, wall art, and major appliances such as refrigerators and air purifiers, and 65% off entertainment furniture, outdoor furniture, lighting, accent furniture, and office furniture. Storage and organization items are 60% off. You can also get bedroom furniture from $99.99, area rugs from $49.99, and home decor from $9.99. Finally, you can score other items at up to 80% off as a closeout deal.
If that doesn’t get you inspired to decorate, we don’t know what will. Here are some of our top picks from the truly impressive, seemingly never-ending offerings in Wayfair's sale.