What Ivanka Did This Week: ???
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Ivanka was unusually silent on social media this week while scandal swirled around her. In a bombshell BuzzFeed News report published on Thursday night, we learned that Ivanka was slated to manage a spa at a proposed Trump Tower in Moscow, a deal which President Trump directed his longtime attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about. According to "federal law enforcement officials involved in an investigation of the matter," both Ivanka and Don Jr. were involved in the negotiations. But a spokesperson for Ivanka told BuzzFeed News that she was only "minimally involved" in the project.
"Ms. Trump did not know about this proposal until after a non-binding letter of intent had been signed, never talked to anyone outside the [Trump] Organization about the proposal, never visited the prospective project site, and, even internally, was only minimally involved," wrote Peter Mirijanian.
Additionally, Forbes is investigating that a woman who "runs a business peddling access to Chinese officials and allegedly has ties to Chinese military intelligence" bought an Upper East Side penthouse that used to belong to Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. A Trump Organization spokesperson said the "transaction, which occurred two years ago, was reviewed and approved by outside ethics counsel."
The Daily Mail spotted Ivanka leaving her house on Friday morning, and described her look as "unusually tense."
So what did Ivanka actually do this week? Our best guess:
¯_(ツ)_/¯
