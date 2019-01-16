“Dream Hampton’s docuseries really just exposed what Black women organizers, including the #MuteRKelly campaign, have been saying for years, which is that R. Kelly is a serial sexual predator and that he’s been getting away with abusing Black girls,” Natalie Green, a spokesperson for UltraViolet, told Refinery29 at the rally. “At this point, RCA has all the evidence they need to know that they are supporting a predator, and they cannot separate the man from his music. They need to drop him immediately.”