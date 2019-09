At the event, Color of Change issued an award to RCA: the Shame award. The label, which has carried Kelly since 1991, has stated that it will no longer release new music from Kelly. It has not, however, removed Kelly from the label, something that notably did occur in the case of Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald) . Luke was removed from his spot as CEO of Kemosabe records in 2017 following his very public court battle with Kesha Rose Sebert, who alleged that the producer had sexually assaulted her. He has denied all allegations. Luke’s role within Sony was different, though; he was a CEO of a Sony imprint, while Kelly is an artist and producer. Kelly previously led the Sony imprint Rockland Records , which produced the artist Sparkle’s first album. Rockland Records is no longer active. Kelly’s other label, Jive, merged into RCA in 2007. In 2018, Kelly implied in his 19-minute screed “I Admit ” that he is no longer profiting from his music sales, possibly the result of a poorly-constructed contract. What he is profiting from, though, is concerts. With RCA as his label, Kelly toured as recently as 2017