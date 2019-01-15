If you’re wondering what this means for you, here's the breakdown: the cost of Netflix’s Basic plan will be bumped up by $1, from $8 to $9; their most popular plan, HD Standard, will go up by $2, to $13 from $11; and the 4K Premium plan will increase from $14 to $16. For current Netflix subscribers, the price increase will take place over the next three months. For new Netflix subscribers, these price hikes will go into effect immediately.