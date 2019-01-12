Finally, the rumors have been confirmed. If you watched Bohemian Rhapsody and thought, “Wait, is that Adam Lambert?” you were right. The American Idol alum and current frontman of Queen made a quick cameo in the biopic about the legendary rock band and its beloved singer, Freddie Mercury.
Confirmed by Lambert himself, the singer put the rumors to rest in a single tweet. “Who is he?” Lambert tweeted alongside a photo of him in character as a bearded truck driver who hooks up with Freddie Mercury, played by Rami Malek. The tweet also promoted the January 22 digital release date of the Golden Globe winning film, so now we can go back and rewatch the scene knowing this time that it is definitely Adam Lambert.
Who is he!? ?? #BohemianRhapsodyMovie is available for digital download on 1/22! pic.twitter.com/RXVOvhv2qu— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 11, 2019
His brief appearance happens so fast that you could blink and miss it. Shortly after embarking on the band’s first American tour, Freddie Mercury locks eyes with a bearded truck driver in a baseball cap while on the phone with his girlfriend Mary Austin (Lucy Boynton) atf a truck stop. After exchanging glances, Lambert’s character enters the men’s restroom, marking a crucial turning point in the film regarding Mercury’s sexuality.
Lambert has more of a connection to Queen than a quick cameo. He has been touring with the iconic group since 2011 after performing with them during the American Idol finale in 2009.
Lambert confirmed that he would make an appearance in the film last fall, but kept an air of mystery around it by not revealing when, where, or his character. Additionally, his cameo is uncredited.
There are quite a few other hidden Easter eggs in the film largely referencing album covers and music videos. Now that the digital release of Bohemian Rhapsody is so close, we know we’ll have to go back and watch it again to catch them all.
