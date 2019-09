Though both Offerman and Mullally lived in the Windy City, they didn't meet in Chicago. They actually met in Los Angeles, while they were both working on a play called The Berlin Circle in 2000. Offerman has said he was intimidated by Mullally at first. “It took a minute. I was pretty freaked out,” he said on the radio show You Up with Nikki Glaser . “She had just done two seasons of Will & Grace, she was about to win her first Emmy that fall. And I was living in someone’s basement… And so we were at quite different levels. So I was a little freaked out by that. But she seemed to take a shine to be in a friendly way. It took a couple weeks to break down my insecurities where I was like ‘Oh, she’s a real person, and she’s totally talking to me.’”And lucky for us, Mullally has even told the story of "terrified" Offerman making a first move : He snuck into her car on the passenger side and she promptly kicked him out. It obviously ended up working out, though.