One of the best celebrity couples (and #RelationshipGoals) has got to be Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally. They’re pretty open about their marriage, as far as famous couples go, and Offerman even wrote a song about their love that includes innocently racy lines like "I've got my Cialis, so I shall not fail." They most recently wrote a book together, and have constantly worked together since the moment they started dating (seriously, Offerman even had a guest role on Will & Grace back in 2001, as a plumber who kisses Mullally's character Karen). Just last week, they were on The Bachelor, setting out to help Colton Underwood find his own true love — and who better than these two? The couple is all over each other’s Instagrams and obviously, genuinely, like and love each other (their Parks & Rec cohorts Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt would be proud). And thank goodness, because they’ve been married for 15 years.
Advertisement
But how did this epic romance start? When did they meet? How did they meet? Connections and bonds like theirs doesn’t just pop up overnight, but it also has to start from somewhere. From their first meeting to their appearances together on Parks & Rec, this timeline will get you acquainted with this ridiculously wonderful pair’s love story.
1 of 10
2000: The Meet Cute
Though both Offerman and Mullally lived in the Windy City, they didn't meet in Chicago. They actually met in Los Angeles, while they were both working on a play called The Berlin Circle in 2000. Offerman has said he was intimidated by Mullally at first. “It took a minute. I was pretty freaked out,” he said on the radio show You Up with Nikki Glaser. “She had just done two seasons of Will & Grace, she was about to win her first Emmy that fall. And I was living in someone’s basement… And so we were at quite different levels. So I was a little freaked out by that. But she seemed to take a shine to be in a friendly way. It took a couple weeks to break down my insecurities where I was like ‘Oh, she’s a real person, and she’s totally talking to me.’”
And lucky for us, Mullally has even told the story of "terrified" Offerman making a first move: He snuck into her car on the passenger side and she promptly kicked him out. It obviously ended up working out, though.
Though both Offerman and Mullally lived in the Windy City, they didn't meet in Chicago. They actually met in Los Angeles, while they were both working on a play called The Berlin Circle in 2000. Offerman has said he was intimidated by Mullally at first. “It took a minute. I was pretty freaked out,” he said on the radio show You Up with Nikki Glaser. “She had just done two seasons of Will & Grace, she was about to win her first Emmy that fall. And I was living in someone’s basement… And so we were at quite different levels. So I was a little freaked out by that. But she seemed to take a shine to be in a friendly way. It took a couple weeks to break down my insecurities where I was like ‘Oh, she’s a real person, and she’s totally talking to me.’”
And lucky for us, Mullally has even told the story of "terrified" Offerman making a first move: He snuck into her car on the passenger side and she promptly kicked him out. It obviously ended up working out, though.
2 of 10
Advertisement
6 of 10
7 of 10
Advertisement
8 of 10
Advertisement