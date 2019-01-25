Story from Celebrity Couples

Here's How Your Favorite Couple, Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally Got Together 

Alani Vargas
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
One of the best celebrity couples (and #RelationshipGoals) has got to be Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally. They’re pretty open about their marriage, as far as famous couples go, and Offerman even wrote a song about their love that includes innocently racy lines like "I've got my Cialis, so I shall not fail." They most recently wrote a book together, and have constantly worked together since the moment they started dating (seriously, Offerman even had a guest role on Will & Grace back in 2001, as a plumber who kisses Mullally's character Karen). Just last week, they were on The Bachelor, setting out to help Colton Underwood find his own true love — and who better than these two? The couple is all over each other’s Instagrams and obviously, genuinely, like and love each other (their Parks & Rec cohorts Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt would be proud). And thank goodness, because they’ve been married for 15 years.
But how did this epic romance start? When did they meet? How did they meet? Connections and bonds like theirs doesn’t just pop up overnight, but it also has to start from somewhere. From their first meeting to their appearances together on Parks & Rec, this timeline will get you acquainted with this ridiculously wonderful pair’s love story.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
2000: The Meet Cute

Though both Offerman and Mullally lived in the Windy City, they didn't meet in Chicago. They actually met in Los Angeles, while they were both working on a play called The Berlin Circle in 2000. Offerman has said he was intimidated by Mullally at first. “It took a minute. I was pretty freaked out,” he said on the radio show You Up with Nikki Glaser. “She had just done two seasons of Will & Grace, she was about to win her first Emmy that fall. And I was living in someone’s basement… And so we were at quite different levels. So I was a little freaked out by that. But she seemed to take a shine to be in a friendly way. It took a couple weeks to break down my insecurities where I was like ‘Oh, she’s a real person, and she’s totally talking to me.’”

And lucky for us, Mullally has even told the story of "terrified" Offerman making a first move: He snuck into her car on the passenger side and she promptly kicked him out. It obviously ended up working out, though.
2001: They Sneak A Kiss On Will & Grace

Once they got past the ill-fated car incident, they started dating and the collabs really started kicking in. In a 2001 episode of Will & Grace, Offerman made his first of two appearances on the popular show (his second would be a larger role in Season 9). But the original role popped up during a Thanksgiving episode in which he played a plummer who kisses Karen, Mullally’s character.
the Time’s Up pin... ?

2002: Nick Pops The Question (Four Times)

After dating for a couple of years, the two took the next step and got engaged. Offerman and Mullally’s engagement story is just as wacky as they are, but still super sweet. Offerman fake proposed three times in 2002 in Paris, losing the fake rings in wild ways each time. So Mullally was completely surprised when the fourth time was actually real with a legit ring. It was also in a romantic setting in the rose garden in London's Regent Park. In an interview with Playboy, Offerman said, "We were heading down this path over a bridge by a Japanese garden, and all the ducks, insects, and frogs were furiously copulating around us. I feel like when our coupling is at hand, nature responds with a very positive reverberation. And I was right; she said yes."
happy #nationalgrilledcheeseday

2003: They Tie The Knot

The two married shortly after their engagement, on September 20, 2003 — the day before the Emmys. According to Vulture, none of the 20 guests invited to their “party” or get-together, knew that they were actually going to their wedding. But it was, and they got married that day in a super-quiet ceremony.
big night out #nickofferman #vanityfair

2006: Offerman Supports Mullally As She Wins Another Emmy

Even though Offerman was just stepping into Mullally’s life when she won her first Emmy, Offerman was there in 2006 when she won her second Emmy for Will & Grace as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The broadcast of her touching speech also showed Offerman looking at her in adoration — as a proud S.O. should.
2011: Ron & Tammy 2 Become A Parks & Rec It Couple

In 2011, in Parks & Recreation’s second season, Mullally appeared as Tammy 2, Ron’s (Offerman) eccentric ex-wife. This was the first project they had together where they were both pretty equally well known, and their chemistry on screen made it hard to watch without hurting your sides from laughing. Naturally, this magic became a recurring role that continued all the way through season 5.
2014: They Hit The Road Together

The couple did a live comedy tour in 2014, which revolved around raunchy jokes, their marriage, and of course, sex (which you probably were able to tell from the title). Of course, it was eccentric and out there, and involved dancing and live music, but it wasn’t all 100 percent true. Mullally told The Washington Post, “That’ll be part of the fun in this, trying to figure out which stories and skits are true and which are false.”
2017: They Attempt To Give Themselves A Couple Name

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2017, they talked more about the show and even received their celebrity couple name. Mullally was living for this moment, and Colbert didn’t disappoint. It would either be Negan Ollfullman or Mick Mullallferman.
2018: They Release A Book Together

In October of 2018, they released a new book, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told: An Oral History, which became a New York Time’s Best Seller. It’s a sweet retelling of their 18-year love story, showing how they found a spark and talked about the many differences between them. “Megan loved books and art history; Nick loved hammers,” the official synopsis on Amazon said. “But much more than these seemingly unsurpassable obstacles were the values they held in common: respect, decency, the ability to mention genitalia in almost any context, and an abiding obsession with the songs of Tom Waits.”
2019: Happy As Two Little Clams

In 2019, they took a trip to London, and looked as happy as ever. They went to a puppet play on a barge (interesting!) and of course had to play on who’s the puppet in their relationship. Mullally wrote on Instagram, “here are two dummies by the canal in London’s Little Venice. we saw a cool-ass puppet show on a barge today #london.”
