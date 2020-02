29 Cute Valentine’s Day Gifts That Won’t Cost You More Than $20

Ah, Valentine's Day. It can be easy to hate on the holiday, but no matter what your romantic relationship status is this V-Day, it's still a great time to show your appreciation for the awesome people in your life. You know that co-worker who makes the workday bearable? Or your roommate who recently saved your life when you forgot your keys and she was able to let you in? Or your bestie who may live far away but you text more with her than any other human in the world? Show them a wink of love this February 14th with a token of your appreciation.