Earlier this week, Starbucks surprised fans by launching its first new beverage of 2019, the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte, and today, it's impressing us once again with a chance to try the newly-released drink at half price.
Starting at 3 p.m. today, Starbucks will be holding one of its legendary happy hours — the first of the new year — and during it, customers can get 50% off any latte or macchiato in a grande size or larger. Of course, that means you can order your go-to drink, like a classic latte or caramel macchiato, and get it for half off. Or, you could live on the edge and try the brand new CSL. If you don't like it or if it just doesn't quite live up to your cookie butter-loving expectations, at least you didn't pay full price for it. And, if you do happen to become absolutely obsessed with it, you just saved big on your new favorite drink. Win-win!
As always with Starbucks' happy hour deals, you can take advantage of this offer by visiting happyhour.starbucks.com and inputting the information it asks for. After you've done that, you'll receive a barcode, which you will need to present to your barista to get 50% off your latte or macchiato order. If you're a happy hour regular, you should already have the offer in your email inbox. Now, go forth and save.
