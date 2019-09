10 Of The Dirtiest Things We Learned From The New Dirty John Documentary

The scam artist and grifter went so far as to threaten and stalk notable Brazilian author Marileide Andersen . Andersen met Meehan he introduced himself to her as her anesthesiologist after she woke up from having brain surgery. They began dating during her recovery, and while she was at her most vulnerable, he convinced her to transfer 37 million dollars into his bank account. A friend quickly convinced her to cancel the transfer, prompting Meehan to threaten and exploit her for money. Andersen slept with a knife, and planned to leave the United States in fear of her ex. Meehan was sentenced to two years in jail in 2013 for his extortion of Andersen. Two days after getting out of jail, he met Debra. Two months later, they were married.