This month, Ikea stores across the U.S. will be offering several limited-time deals for organizing your home in 2019. During store hours on Saturday, January 19 and Sunday, January 20, all Ikea customers can get $25 off any in-store purchase of $150 or more. From January 16 through January 27, additional discounts will be available exclusively for Ikea Family members . Members of this rewards program will get up to 20% off all TV benches INGOLF bar stools , and SOCKERBIT boxes . Members can also get up to 25% off select KALLAX Shelving units from January 18 through 21.The storage solutions included among these discounted items may be especially helpful for those who are currently trying to give their lives a KonMari makeover.