After binging all eight episodes of Tidying Up With Marie Kondo on Netflix this weekend — we know we're not the only ones — you're probably feeling inspired to tackle the clutter that's currently taking over your home. Perhaps the series even prompted you to write down "get organized" on your New Year's resolution list. Ikea is helping ensure all that inspiration you got from watching 314 minutes of Marie Kondo tidying up people's homes in one sitting doesn't go to waste. The Swedish home goods chain is holding a sale called the "Get Organized Event" later this month.
This month, Ikea stores across the U.S. will be offering several limited-time deals for organizing your home in 2019. During store hours on Saturday, January 19 and Sunday, January 20, all Ikea customers can get $25 off any in-store purchase of $150 or more. From January 16 through January 27, additional discounts will be available exclusively for Ikea Family members. Members of this rewards program will get up to 20% off all TV benches, chest of drawers, INGOLF bar stools, and SOCKERBIT boxes. Members can also get up to 25% off select KALLAX Shelving units from January 18 through 21.The storage solutions included among these discounted items may be especially helpful for those who are currently trying to give their lives a KonMari makeover.
Before you head out to your Ikea location for the Get Organized Event, make sure to visit your local store page, to find out which specific activities, deals, and giveaways will be offered. Then you can finally put all those tips you learned from Marie Kondo to use.
