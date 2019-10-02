When summer came to an end, you may have made the resolution to stick to a budget and actually save some money. However, that doesn't mean that when you woke up on the first day of fall, your obsession with eating out had miraculously disappeared. Don't worry though because all hope is not lost. There are plenty of ways for you to save money without giving up dining out. In fact, there are actually several ways to dine out without spending any money at all. The secret lies with rewards programs and apps.
Ahead, we've compiled a list of the restaurant chains that offer freebies simply for signing up for their various rewards programs or downloading their apps. While some do require you to input your credit card info, most don't ask for anything other than your name, email address, and birthday. Take a look to see where you can eat and drink for free this fall and beyond, and make good on that money-saving resolution.