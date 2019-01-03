Your Dunkin' Order Will Look A Little Different Starting This Month

Well, Dunkin' Donuts fans, the time has finally come. This month, the company is making its rebrand to "Dunkin'" official by rolling out new packaging and new menu items.
Back in September 2018, the coffee and doughnut chain announced that it planned to lose the "Donuts" from its name and instead go by just "Dunkin'." In its official announcement of the name change, Dunkin' said the rebrand was meant to convey "the company's focus on serving great coffee fast, while embracing Dunkin's heritage by retaining its familiar pink and orange colors and iconic font, introduced in 1973." This echoed the statement Dunkin' issued about wanting to reinforce itself as a "beverage-led brand and coffee leader" following August 2017 reports that Dunkin' would begin testing its new branding at various locations across the country.
Advertisement
Today, Dunkin' made another announcement that the rebrand would be made official this month with the introduction of bright and bold new product packaging. The new packaging includes colorful cups, donut boxes, Munchkins donut hole treat boxes, Box O' Joe, and napkins. These items with their updated pink and orange designs will begin appearing in Dunkin’ restaurants across the country over the next several days and will be in all U.S. locations by the end of January.
In addition to updated packaging, Dunkin' is also introducing new menu items to bolster its rebrand. In keeping with it's updated image as a "beverage-led brand and coffee leader," the new additions, of course, include a coffee drink, the Energy Cold Brew, which is made with cold brew coffee and a shot of espresso. The other new menu item is the Power Breakfast Sandwich, which features a spinach, pepper, and onion egg white omelet, turkey sausage, American cheese, and seeds and rolled oats-topped multigrain bread.
For Dunkin' fans that have been wary of this much-discussed rebrand, the company is making sure it's got something to put you at ease in the midst of all this change this month. Though it's now "beverage-led" and "Donut's" is no longer in its name, Dunkin' isn't doing away with all its doughnut offerings. In fact, this month is also bringing back a sweet favorite, the Caramel Chocoholic Donut, which is a classic chocolate doughnut topped with caramel icing and semi-sweet chocolate curls. Hopefully, the return of this extra-decadent doughnut will be enough to help you cope with the changes that are coming to your local Dunkin' over the next few days, especially since they've been headed our way for over a year.
Advertisement