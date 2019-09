The Cutest Couples At The 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Welcome to the Golden Globes , a celebration of Hollywood, movies, TV, and more Hollywood! Hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes has always had a bit of an identity crisis. The categories operate differently than they do in other awards shows — movies are parsed into "Drama" and "Comedy" categories — and TV is awarded with the same pompadour as the movies. (The audacity.) In terms of what the actual awards mean, the Golden Globes are fairly elusive (and its impact on the rest of award season is often disputed).