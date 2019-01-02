It’s the start of the new year, which means it’s time to make one very important resolution: to see more movies and watch more TV in 2019. Sure, your parents, friends, family, and significant other might not be on board with that plan, but if you want to become one with your couch, don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t. We live in a free country (for now…), and you have the right to watch everything the Netflix algorithm suggests while you strategize for your Bachelor fantasy league. And don't forget: Awards season officially starts now. You have to stream all the nominees before the ceremonies; it's practically a law.
Since there isn’t an algorithm for all pop culture, though, let the Refinery29 entertainment team be your Mr. Miyagi and highlight what should be on your radar in January.