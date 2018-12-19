The Internet Can't Get Over Will Smith's Hilarious Genie Hair & Outfit

The first images from the upcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin are here, and fans are not feeling it. There's a lot to pour over in the first look at, what with Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud who play Jasmine and Aladdin, front and center on the magazine's cover. But instead, all eyes are on the Genie. Or, whatever it is that's going on with Will Smith's interpretation of the character.
The cartoon role, originally voiced by the late Robin Williams, was a blue, shape-shifting mythical man. To bring that to life, Will Smith is wearing a look that Twitter can't stop joking about (you can see the images over on Entertainment Weekly).
Will Smith as Aladdin looks like that dude from Mortal Kombat movie! pic.twitter.com/tGhrGyOVjC— KEEM ? (@KEEMSTAR) December 19, 2018
this made me laugh so much harder than it should #willsmith pic.twitter.com/40Q1i24qqH— En!gma (@sheisenigma) December 19, 2018
Why.... didn't... they... just.... get.... comedic legend Sinbad.... to play... the genie?— Tim Barnes (@TimBarnes451) December 19, 2018
However, for confused fans — and especially those concerned that this looks nothing like the original cartoon character — fret not. Smith clarified in the comments of his Instagram that he will be blue, thanks to CGI.
"This is how the Genie is in Human/Disguise Form," he wrote. "My character will be CGI most of the movie."
And here’s Will Smith with more info on his genie character’s look pic.twitter.com/obNPeMoBYO— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 19, 2018
Entertainment Weekly reports that director Guy Ritchie hasn't quite nailed down what the final Genie would look like, but he wanted to give a tease.
“I wanted a muscular 1970s dad,” he told the magazine. “He was big enough to feel like a force — not so muscular that he looked like he was counting his calories, but formidable enough to look like you knew when he was in the room.”
While his physical appearance may not (yet!) match the beloved cartoon, Smith certainly has the spirit for it. One look at his Instagram proves he's a jovial, bright presence, and that's all we could ever ask for from a Genie anyway.
Aladdin comes to theaters May 24, 2019.
